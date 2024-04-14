Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Reduced by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.31% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.07. 295,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,623. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $89.64.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

