SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.