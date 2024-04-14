SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 594,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

