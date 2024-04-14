SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

