SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.70% of SpartanNash worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 187,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,885. The firm has a market cap of $645.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

