Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0618 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Further Reading

