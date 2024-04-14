Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

