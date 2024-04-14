Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHC. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Sotera Health Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 2.11. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $7,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

