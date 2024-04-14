Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

SLGL remained flat at $0.84 on Friday. 4,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,752. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,331.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

