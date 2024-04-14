Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 74,500 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

