Smog (SMOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.32 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Smog has a market cap of $74.32 million and approximately $581,117.43 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smog has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One Smog token can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smog alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.09502861 USD and is down -10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $523,817.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smog and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.