Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 3.1 %
Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
