Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 3.1 %

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

