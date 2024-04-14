Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $1.10 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Smart Share Global Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of EM stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.48. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.14.
Smart Share Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
About Smart Share Global
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
