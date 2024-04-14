Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $1.10 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Share Global Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of EM stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.48. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global

About Smart Share Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.