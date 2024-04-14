SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.74. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

