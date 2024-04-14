Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

