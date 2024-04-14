Skillsoft (SKIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect Skillsoft to post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft Trading Down 4.5 %

SKIL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

