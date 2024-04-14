Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,512 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 602,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,289. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

