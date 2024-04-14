Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,598 Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 60,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

