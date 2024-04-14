Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.7 %

Airbnb stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.37. 3,700,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average is $141.53.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.