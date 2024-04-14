Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 1,295,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

