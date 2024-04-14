Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Blue Ridge Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 12,825.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,378. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

