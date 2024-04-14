Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 2,889,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

