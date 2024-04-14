Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS IFRA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. 152,021 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

