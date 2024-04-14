Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $38.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,303.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,105.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

