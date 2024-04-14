Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,265. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

