Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 7,177,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

