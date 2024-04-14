Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 286 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 79,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.85 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,044 shares of company stock valued at $63,106,522. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

