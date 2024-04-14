Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 15,110 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.