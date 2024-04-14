Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

