Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 286 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

