Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 14,603 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

