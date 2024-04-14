Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

EQT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.