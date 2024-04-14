Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

STIP opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

