Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

