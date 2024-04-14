Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,442 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 79,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.6 %

BUFR stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

