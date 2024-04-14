Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Under Armour worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

