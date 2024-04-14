Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

