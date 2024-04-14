Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average is $153.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.