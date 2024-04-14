Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,428 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.86% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

