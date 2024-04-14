Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $310,102,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $131.20 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

