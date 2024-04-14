Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

