Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $31.80 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.