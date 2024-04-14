Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

