Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $332.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.55 and a 200-day moving average of $304.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

