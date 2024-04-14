Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

