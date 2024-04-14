Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

