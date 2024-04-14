Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 37,238 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.57% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CGGO opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

