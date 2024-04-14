Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.