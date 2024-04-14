Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Sientra has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

