Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 25.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.05. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $160.78.
About Wolters Kluwer
