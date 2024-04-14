Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 25.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.05. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $160.78.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

